Uppena: Pre-Release Business Report

Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty play the lead roles in the Telugu film Uppena. The film unit is extremely busy with the promotions of the movie. Since the film is hitting the screens tomorrow, there is a huge buzz around the pre-release biz of the film. The film is said to have completed a business of 20 crores which is impressive!

The following is the detailed break-down of the film's pre-release business.

Nizam:6 Cr

Ceded: 3 Cr

Uttarandhra: 10 cr

Total Telugu states: 19 Cr

Overseas and Rest of India: 1.5 Cr

Worldwide Theatrical rights: 20.5 Cr

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Vijay Setupathi plays the lead antagonist in the film. Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers jointly produced the film.