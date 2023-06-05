Live
Urvashi Rautela to do an item number in ‘BRO!’
Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s “BRO” is up for a grand release in theatres on July 28, 2023. Samuthirakani is helming this film which is the...
Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s “BRO” is up for a grand release in theatres on July 28, 2023. Samuthirakani is helming this film which is the official remake of the Tamil flick Vinodaya Sitham. The recently released first-look posters of Pawan and Sai Dharam Tej received a good response.
The latest buzz has it that Bollywood beauty Urvashi Rautela will do a special song in this mega movie. The buzz has gone viral on social media. To note, Urvashi Rautela did special songs in Chiru’s “Waltair Veerayya” and “Akhil” Agent. She recently shot for a dance number in Ram – Boyapati’s film too.
TG Vishwa Prasad is backing “BRO” under the banners of Zee Studios and People Media Factory. Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu are playing vital roles. Thaman is rendering the tunes.