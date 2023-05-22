Live
- Actor Sarath Babu Passed Away At The Age Of 71 in Hyderabad
- Compelling Reasons to Watch 'Malli Pelli' - A Unique Love Story
- BJP prepared an action plan under Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyan
- Samsung to end the TV era with its new projector, The Freestyle
- Bichagadu 2 Delivers Impressive Box Office Numbers
- US Collections of Anni Manchi Sakunamule
- Most Rs 2000 notes will come back from circulation by Sep 30: RBI Governor
- Bro: Samuthirakani Begins His Work With Sai Dharam Tej
- YS Jagan addresses at meeting in Machilipatnam, lashes at Naidu over Bandaru port
- BRS office vandalized after its inauguration in Guntur
The Telugu film "Anni Manchi Sakunamule," directed by Nandini Reddy and starring Santosh Sobhan and Malavika Nair in the lead roles, was released in theaters last Thursday.
In exciting news, the film has achieved a significant milestone in the USA, with collections crossing the $100K mark, bringing joy to the filmmakers.
"Anni Manchi Sakunamule" boasts an ensemble cast that includes Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Gauthami, Sowcar Janaki, Vasuki, and Vennela Kishore in important roles. The musical score for the film is composed by Mickey J Meyer, and it is produced by Swapna Dutt.
