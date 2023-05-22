  • Menu
US Collections of Anni Manchi Sakunamule

The Telugu film "Anni Manchi Sakunamule," directed by Nandini Reddy and starring Santosh Sobhan and Malavika Nair in the lead roles, was released in theaters last Thursday.

In exciting news, the film has achieved a significant milestone in the USA, with collections crossing the $100K mark, bringing joy to the filmmakers.

"Anni Manchi Sakunamule" boasts an ensemble cast that includes Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Gauthami, Sowcar Janaki, Vasuki, and Vennela Kishore in important roles. The musical score for the film is composed by Mickey J Meyer, and it is produced by Swapna Dutt.

