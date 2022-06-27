Vaishnav Tej And Kethika’s ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’ Teaser Is All Interesting!

It is all known that Mega compound's new and energetic hero Vaishnav Tej is all set to entertain his fans with his new movie Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga… His first movie Uppena was a blockbuster and the second one Konda Polem also bagged decent status. Thus, there are a lot of expectations on his third movie also. It has Ketika Sharma as the lead actress and both of them will be seen as doctors in this love tale. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the teaser of this movie and showcased a glimpse of this cute love tale!

Director Gireeshaaya Ketika also shared the teaser on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the teaser poster and link, director also wrote, "It's time to celebrate and Fall in love #rangarangavaibhavanga Here is presenting you #rangarangavaibhavanga teaser #panjavaishnavtej @panja_vaishnav_tej @ketikasharma @naveenchandra212 @sonymusic_south @svccofficial @thisisdsp @shamdat #RRV teaser".

The teaser is also so lovely and showcased the lead actors in cute way! It all begins with Vaishnav and Ketika's love tale and here they love each other to the core but their ego makes them to stay away! They travel together and even hang-out but without speaking to each other. In the end, Subbaraju and his gang kidnap Ketika but when he calls Vasihnav he denies speaking with her. So, we need to wait and watch how they will patch up! They are essaying the roles of doctors in this movie!

Earlier the makers released the promo and it goes with Rishi asking Radha about the gift while she says, girls needn't get anything to give a treat and asks him whether he knows about the butterfly kiss. Then they are seen kissing each other blinking their eyes just like butterflies.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga movie is being directed by Gireesaaya of Adithya Varma-fame while it is being bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP banner. Devi Sri Prasad is tuning the songs while Shamdat Sainudeen of Uppena fame is all set to crank the camera for this movie. Naveen Chandra is also essaying a prominent role in this movie.