Vakeel Saab collections hit by COVID second wave

Tollywood: Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab had a phenomenal run at the box office only in the first weekend. The film later failed to show the same during the weekdays. Now, the corona second wave has turned out to be a bane for the film since the movie is not performing well to the expectations.

As per the trade experts, the film is hit by the CoVID 2nd wave which turned out to be far worse than expected initially. The film may now have to settle as an average earner BO-wise but there is no denying the fact that it performed way above expectations especially in AP where it is a moderate success.

The film did well in Telangana as well and satisfied the distributors in all the areas. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla played the key roles in the film. Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju jointly.