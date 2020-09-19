Vakeel Saab gets release date?

Vakeel Saab is the official remake of the Bollywood super hit film Pink. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan plays the lead role in the movie. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla are also a part of the film. The film unit is now aiming to release the film for Sankranthi, next year.

The makers are currently planning to resume the film's shoot in Hyderabad. With a single lengthy schedule, the makers want to wrap up the entire shoot of the movie. As soon as the shoot gets wrapped up, the release date announcement will come up. As of now, January 14th is the tentative release date that the makers are looking at.



Directed by Venu Sriram, the movie is produced by Dil Raju. Thaman scores the music for the film. Stay tuned to us for more details of the movie.

