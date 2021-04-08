Vakeel Saab: First Biggest Release of 2021

Tollywood: Pawan Kalyan is back to the celluloid with an interesting and crazy film Vakeel Saab. Pawan Kalyan has picked a social drama for his comeback in Tollywood film industry this time. Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Nivetha Thomas played the lead roles in the film. Directed by Venu Sriram, the film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.

Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is the biggest release that we are witnessing in Tollywood, this year. Krack featuring Ravi Teja is the first film to hit the screens but Pawan's film is now bigger than Krack. In terms of the budget, casting, production, and release, Vakeel Saab is the big film that is catering the interests of the audiences at the theatres.

After almost a year, we are witnessing a big release at the box-office. Not just in the Telugu states, the film is releasing big in the USA and outside Telugu states. Venu Sriram is the film's director. Dil Raju produced the film. If the film becomes a hit, it will clearly indicate that the other biggies will also do well at the box-office.