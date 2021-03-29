Vakeel Saab Trailer: It’s A Complete Power-Packed Version Of Pawan Kalyan Who Is Seen Fighting For The Three Innocent Girls

The most awaited trailer of the Vakeel Saab movie is finally out! Power Star Pawan Kalyan will be seen in a terrific avatar essaying the role of an advocate in this movie. His powerful dialogues and awesome screen appearance made the trailer garner millions of views in just a few seconds. As the release date is nearing, the makers of this movie are leaving no stone unturned in the digital promotions. Even the trailer also created a buzz on social media and made all the fans of Pawan eagerly await for the movie.

Along with sharing the link of the trailer, the makers also jotted down, Ultimately Justice Scales will win when you have the right person on your side

Take a look at the complete trailer of the Vakeel Saab movie:









Well, the trailer starts off with the advocate Prakash Raj asking Nivetha Thomas "Are you a virgin?". Well, this embarrassing question makes Nivetha go teary-eyed. Then enters our dear Power Star who starts his investigation. In between, the lifestyle of the three girls Nivetha, Anjali and AnanyaNagalla is shown. Nivetha is seen kidnapped by some men in a car on the road and then she will be molested in the car itself. But when she files a case, the opposition lawyer Prakash Raj tries his best to prove the character of these girl's wrong in the court. But with the help of Pawan Kalyan, these girls try to defend themselves in court and try to explain the incident to the judge. Pawan Kalyan will be seen travelling in a truck and metro too. His stylish look as an advocate and powerful dialogues make this trailer worth watching. Surprisingly there is no space for Shruti Hassan in this trailer.

The 'Vaakel Saab' movie is directed by Venu Sriram and is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. It has Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Prakash Raj and Naresh in other important roles. Pawan will be seen as an 'Advocate' in this flick raising his voice against the attacks being made on women in society.

This flick is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Pink'. Being a court drama, Pawan will step into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and will fight his best to protect the 3 women.

Vakeel Saab movie will hit the big screens on 9th April 2021.