Vanara Celluloid unveils captivating first look of ‘Beauty’

Vanara Celluloid is making bold strides in the film industry with its upcoming mythological thriller, Tribanadhari Barbarik, while also exploring diverse cinematic ventures. In a major collaboration, the production house has teamed up with Zee Studios for a new romantic drama titled Beauty, directed by Vardhan of Geetha Subramanyam, Hello World, and Bhale Unnade fame. Adding to the excitement, the project is backed by the Maruthi Team Product.

Produced by Adidhala Vijaypal Reddy and Umesh KR Bansal, Beauty stars Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra in the lead roles, with B.S. Rao serving as the executive producer. The recently revealed first-look and motion posters hint at an intense love story. The poster captures an intimate kiss between the lead pair, set against a picturesque highway with the sea on one side and urban structures on the other. This visually striking imagery teases a youthful romantic entertainer filled with deep emotions and intrigue.

Ankith Koyya, recognized for his performances in Aay and Maruthi Nagar Subrahmanyam, is expected to shine in his solo lead role. The ensemble cast includes veteran actors like Naresh, Vasuki, Nanda Gopal, Sonia Chowdary, Nithin Prasanna, Murali Goud, and Prasad Behara.

With stunning cinematography by Shrie Sai Kumaar Daara, soul-stirring music by Vijay Bulganin, art direction by Baby Suresh Bhimagani, and crisp editing by SB Uddhav, Beauty is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2025.