Varudu Kavalenu Teaser: All About The Magical Love Saga Of Naga Shourya And Ritu Varma

Varudu Kavalenu Movie Teaser: Tollywood's young hero Naga Shourya always picks different stories and steals the hearts of his fans with his unique screen presence. Off late, the teaser of his upcoming movie 'Varudu Kavalenu' is unveiled on social media on the occasion of producer S Radhakrishna's birthday. Being a complete magical love saga of two people who have different mindsets is what made the teaser create noise on Twitter!



Naga Shourya shared the teaser of Varudu Kavalenu on his Twitter page and treated all his fans…

The teaser poster showcases Naga Shourya and Ritu Varma along with Nadiya in all smiles. Well, going with the teaser, it starts off with making us witness Ritu Varma's headstrong attitude and she is still single even after turning 30. She keeps on rejecting the boys saying some or the other reason and this makes her mother get irked. But then our handsome Naga Shourya enters the screen and falls for this beauty. Although Ritu shows off her attitude, he keeps on trying to impress her as he starts loving her.

Even Vennala Kishore and Praveen also made their presence in the teaser and made us go ROFL with their perfect comedy timing. On the whole, the teaser is worth watching going with a different love concept.

This movie is being directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya and is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. Patchipulusu Vamsi and Vishnu Sarma are handling the camera work while Vishal Chandrashekhar's awesome BGM took the teaser to the next level.

Well, Naga Shourya's Lakshya movie is also ready to hit the screens and the release date will be announced soon. Along with these two movies, he is also having a couple of other projects like Police Vari Hecharika, Untitled film directed by Anish Krishna, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai in his kitty. Thus, he is all busy and in the best phase of his career!