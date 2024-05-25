  • Menu
Varun Sandesh ‘Nindha’ starts musical promotions

Actor Varun Sandesh is gearing up to enthrall audiences with his role in the upcoming thriller "Nindha," directed and produced by Rajesh Jagannadham under The Fervent Indie Productions banner. The film, delving into the enigmatic Kandrakota Mystery, promises a riveting cinematic experience.

Following the release of an engaging teaser, the makers have initiated the musical promotions with the unveiling of the first single, "Sankellu." Composed by Santhu Omkar and featuring impactful lyrics by Kittu Vissapragada, the song was dynamically sung by Sreeram Chandra.

With female leads ShreyaRani, Annie, and Q Madhu, along with notable actors Tanikella Bharani, Bhadram, and others in crucial roles, "Nindha" aims to deliver a strong message intertwined with unexpected thrills.

Ramiz Naveeth serves as the cinematographer, while Anil Kumar takes charge of editing duties. The film's release date is set to be announced shortly, building anticipation among eager viewers.

