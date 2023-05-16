Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Set to Get Engaged in June 2023?

According to recent reports, actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have been in a relationship for some time now. It is rumored that the couple is planning to have a private engagement ceremony in June 2023, followed by a wedding later this year. While an official confirmation is yet to be announced, the engagement is expected to be attended by the entire Mega family, including celebrities like Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Allu Arjun.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have previously shared screen space in two films, namely "Mister" and "Antariksham 9000 KMPH." They have also been seen together at various events in the past.

On the professional front, Varun Tej has upcoming projects such as "Gandeevadhari Arjuna," an action entertainer directed by Praveen Sattaru, and VT13, where he will portray an Indian Air Force pilot.

Lavanya Tripathi was last seen in the film "Happy Birthday" and is currently awaiting the release of "Thanal."