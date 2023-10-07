Live
Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Pre-wedding Celebrations Begin At Megastar Chiranjeevi’s House
Mega Prince Varun Tej and actress Lavanya Tripathi will get married soon.
Mega Prince Varun Tej and actress Lavanya Tripathi will get married soon. They got engaged on June 9th in a private and intimate ceremony, in Hyderabad. As far as the wedding is concerned, it will be a grand gala and preparations are underway for the same.
Meanwhile, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s pre-wedding celebrations began at megastar Chiranjeevi’s house.
The pair looked happy as can be in the shared photos by superstar Chiranjeevi. "About Last evening. Pre Wedding Celebrations of @varunkonidela7 & @itsmelavanya. #MomentsToCherish," wrote Chiranjeevi who also shared pics from the pre-wedding festivities.
Varun Tej was dressed in a button-down shirt and black jeans, while Lavanya wore ethnic wear for the pre-wedding ceremony. The event was attended by the entire mega family.