Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Pre-wedding Celebrations Begin At Megastar Chiranjeevi’s House

Mega Prince Varun Tej and actress Lavanya Tripathi will get married soon. They got engaged on June 9th in a private and intimate ceremony, in Hyderabad. As far as the wedding is concerned, it will be a grand gala and preparations are underway for the same.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s pre-wedding celebrations began at megastar Chiranjeevi’s house.

The pair looked happy as can be in the shared photos by superstar Chiranjeevi. "About Last evening. Pre Wedding Celebrations of @varunkonidela7 & @itsmelavanya. #MomentsToCherish," wrote Chiranjeevi who also shared pics from the pre-wedding festivities.

Varun Tej was dressed in a button-down shirt and black jeans, while Lavanya wore ethnic wear for the pre-wedding ceremony. The event was attended by the entire mega family.



