Varun Tej’s ‘Ghani’ gets postponed

It is all known that Mega clan's young hero VarunTej is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie 'Ghani'. He is essaying the role of a boxer in this sports drama and also underwent training under Tony Jeffries, the former England boxer who won a bronze at the 2008 Summer Olympics to best fit the bill. The movie was scheduled to release in this month but unfortunately the makers had to postpone the release date for unknown reasons.



Off late, the makers released an official statement regarding this issue. "Ghani is a movie which is very close to our hearts. Lot of efforts have gone into making of the film. From exotic locations to expensive sets. We haven't compromised on anything and made this film on a grand scale to give the best visual experience for the audience. As the industry is just recovering from the pademic and there are lot of films slated to release in the coming weeks, we have decided to postpone our release to a later date to avoid clashes and keeping in mind the impact it will have on the business of everyone involved. Ghani will release soon in theatres only and we are sure it will be a memorable experience for all."

VarunTej is essaying the role of boxer Abdul Ghani Usman aka Ghani while Jagapathi Babu will be seen as Eswarnath and Saiee Manjrekar is the lead actress of this movie. Bollywood's ace actor Suniel Shetty and Kannada super star Upendra are also roped in to play the prominent roles to own that Pan Indian appeal. Naveen Chandra, Nadhiya, Naresh and TanikellaBharani are also essaying important roles in this movie.

Ghani movie is directed by Kiran Korrapati and is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. The new release date of this movie will be announced soon.