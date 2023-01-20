Veera Simha Reddy Securing a Concession

"Veera Simha Reddy" was directed by Gopichand Malineni and starred Nandamuri Balakrishna, and it was released on January 12th.

Yes, according to the information provided, it seems that "Veera Simha Reddy" had strong early morning screenings in Telangana, and benefited from the festival which resulted in high collections on its opening day. It's a typical trend that movies that releases on festivals or holidays tend to do well on the opening day



The film experienced a significant drop in collections on the second day, and was unable to maintain momentum during the weekdays. After completing its first week, the film has now entered its second week, and unfortunately, the current trend is not favorable. The film is now earning very little in major city theaters and it is unlikely that the film will reach its break-even point if this trend continues. The reason for this could be due to the film's violence and one-sided narration which may have not attracted a large audience.

