Venkatesh prefers a spanish remake!

Victory Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati are planning to work together for a long time. After playing a cameo in Rana's Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, the duo is in talks for a possible collaboration. Finally, a project is reportedly finalized for the same.

Going by the latest reports in the film nagar, we hear that Venkatesh is planning to pick a Spanish remake for his Netflix debut. Venkatesh and Rana agreed to be a part of a web series. Netflix will pool the resources for the same.

With multiple International shows being remade in Telugu, Venkatesh is planning to do the same in Telugu. He already picked a show and is pushing it forward.

Suresh Babu who will produce the series initiated the talks with the streaming platform. Most likely, the project will hit the floors next year. The complete details of the same will be out soon.