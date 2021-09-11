Venkatesh to slow things down

Star Hero Victory Venkatesh who is currently enjoying the success of his recent Amazon Prime Video release Narappa is also busy with his upcoming film "Drushyam 2".

Touted to be the much-awaited sequel of the super hit film Drishyam 2, the film is also going to get a digital release on Disney plus Hotstar very soon.

Venky who's also busy with the much-awaited sequel of F2 titled F3 is planning to take things slow. It seems like Venkatesh wants to be in a chilled-out mode. Apart from the Telugu remake of the Tamil super hit film 'Vikram Vedha', Venkatesh is in no mood to sign new projects.

Venkatesh is listening to a lot of scripts and is looking for a solid entertainer that gives him a break from what he is essaying on the screen, these days. More details are awaited.