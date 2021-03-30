Venkatesh waiting for 'Love Story' Result?

Director Sekhar Kammula is currently busy with Naga Chaitanya's Love Story. The film is gearing up for a grand release on 16th of this month. After the film's shoot, the director announced that he is ready to work with a star hero. Though he did not give the details of the actor, the media speculated that Venkatesh will be the hero.

It looks like Venkatesh is waiting for the result of Love Story to come to a final conclusion on the same. Venkatesh wants to work with Sekhar but he want to see how the audiences are receiving the director's films currently.

Asian Cinemas that is currently producing Love Story will be producing the film in the combination of Sekhar Kammula and a star hero. The actor is also in plans to work with a couple of other directors. The complete details about the film will come out soon.