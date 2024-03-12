Versatile actor Rao Ramesh takes the lead in ‘Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam;’ first look unveiled

Renowned for his versatile performances in a myriad of acclaimed films, actor Rao Ramesh is set to embark on a new cinematic journey as the lead actor in "Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam," directed by Lakshman Karya.

The unveiling of the movie's first look poster was an innovative affair, involving the participation of over 50,000 people who scanned a QR code on social media. The vibrant poster, featuring Rao Ramesh in a striking red lungi, immediately grabbed attention, setting the tone for the unique and intriguing narrative that awaits audiences.

Accompanying the poster reveal, a captivating promotional video showcases Rao Ramesh in three distinct avatars: himself, KGF Raghavan, and Vijayawada Mavayya (from "Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu"). This innovative approach not only piques curiosity but also hints at the actor's multi-faceted role in "Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam."

Having successfully wrapped up filming, the makers are gearing up to announce the much-anticipated release date. The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Indraja, Ankith Koyya, Ramya Pasupuleti, Harsha Vardhan, Ajay, Annapurnamma, and Praveen. Produced by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya under BR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Cinematics, "Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam" promises a delightful cinematic experience, complemented by the musical brilliance of Kalyan Nayak.

As Rao Ramesh takes on the central role in this cinematic venture, fans and cinephiles alike are eagerly awaiting the film's release to witness his transformative performance and the narrative unfold on the big screen.



