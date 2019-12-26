Video Song 'Narayana Narayana' From 'Athade Srimannarayana' Is Out

Sachin Ravi's directorial 'Athade Srimannarayana' movie is all set to entertain the audience on 27th December, 2019. Being only a day away for the release, the makers of this movie are leaving no stone unturned in their promotions.

This movie has Rakshit Reddy and Shanvi Srivasthava in the lead roles. As this movie is based on 'Southern Odd Fiction' genre, all the movie buffs are having an eye on it. The story revolves around a police officer who tries to unveil the mystery behind the missing treasure in Amaravati town of Karnataka.

The Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions will have the release date as 1st January, 2020 and 3rd January, 2020 respectively. Both Tamil and Malayalam versions get released on the same date. Whereas Hindi dubbed version gets released on 17th January, 2020.

This movie is jointly produced by H. K. Prakash and Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah. Karm Chawla will handle the cinematography and B. Anjaneesh Laknath & Charan Raj has composed the music for this movie.

As the part of promotions, the makers have released a video song "Narayana Naraya…" from this movie. Have a look at the video: