Vidyut Jammwal’s FL from his Hollywood Debut turns heads

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is officially stepping into Hollywood with the highly anticipated American martial-arts film Street Fighter, directed by Kitao Sakurai. Adapted from the globally popular video game franchise, the film recently revealed its first-look posters, instantly igniting buzz among fans worldwide.

Among the posters, Vidyut’s striking transformation as Dhalsim has become a major talking point in India. Sporting a completely bald look and a calm, intense expression, Jammwal’s appearance has impressed fans who feel he embodies the character’s spiritual strength and mysticism.

Dhalsim, first introduced in the 1994 Street Fighter II series, is one of the franchise’s most iconic characters. Known as a revered yogi with telekinetic abilities and supernatural yoga powers, Dhalsim is celebrated for his wisdom and connection to his people. Vidyut, known for his real-life martial-arts expertise and disciplined fitness, is widely viewed as a fitting choice to bring the character to life.

Often regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most underrated action stars, Jammwal’s Hollywood debut is being celebrated as a long-overdue global leap. Fans hope the film will finally give him the international recognition he deserves.

Street Fighter boasts a star-studded cast including Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Eric André, Andrew Schulz, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Jason Momoa. The film is set for a worldwide release on October 16, 2026.