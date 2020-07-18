Vijay Devarakonda hits 8 million followers on Instagram

Vijay Devarakonda is considered a youth icon in the Telugu states. The craze for him is unmatched with any other heroes in the film industry. Day by day, his craze is growing up. Now, the actor is also looking at a debut in Hindi. Vijay Devarakonda's fans are now calling the actor as the new Superstar of South.

With 8 million followers on his Instagram account, Vijay became the first South Indian actor to mark this achievement. With this as a reason, the fans are now looking at him as the superstar in South.

Vijay Devarakonda's films have viewership in the other states as well. But, social media achievements cannot be valued to prove one's stardom. On any given day, the acceptance of the audiences makes an actor a star.

Let us hope that Vijay's next film with Puri Jagannath becomes a big hit.