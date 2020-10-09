Vijay Devarakonda to resume Fighter in Bangkok!

Vijay Devarakonda is the sensational actor in the Tollywood film industry who is currently waiting to begin the shoot for his next film Fighter. The fighter is coming in the combination of Vijay Devarakonda, Puri Jagannath, and Karan Johar. Vijay Devarakonda plays the lead role as a boxer in the film. Karan Johar is also associated as a producer for the movie. The film is being made in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously, thus, marking the debut of Vijay in Bollywood.

Puri Jagan is in Mumbai ever since the lockdown has begun. The director is now planning a new schedule for the movie. As per the reports, the film unit wants to resume the shoot in Bangkok. The makers will soon fly to Thailand and begin the shoot in Bangkok.

Ananya Pandey is making her debut as a heroine in Telugu, with this movie. Charmme Kaur is also a part of the film's production.