Live
- UK Targets Indian Restaurants in Trump-Style Immigration Crackdown
- TMC refutes FM Sitharaman’s claims on deletion of MGNREGA job cards in Bengal
- FM Sitharaman cites statistics to trash TMC's claims of Centre ignoring Bengal
- Maha: Shiv Sena ministers skip Raigad & Nashik district annual plan meetings
- Show cause notice to Kirodi Lal Meena is an internal party issue: Rajasthan BJP chief
- New Income Tax Bill 2025 to be Introduced in Parliament on Thursday: Sources
- Teachers who help students in copying will be dismissed: Maha CM
- Karnataka: BJP slams Siddaramaiah government over mob attack on police station
- Mandaviya asks manufacturers to incentivise cycling
- Magh Purnima: Railways ramp up services, set up separate entry and exit points at stations for crowd control
Just In
Vijay Deverakonda’s next film opens auditions for aspiring actors
Vijay Deverakonda is all set to headline an exciting new project under the prestigious Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.
Vijay Deverakonda is all set to headline an exciting new project under the prestigious Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Backed by renowned producers Dil Raju and Sirish, the film will be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, known for his impressive work on Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru. This marks the 59th film under the SVC banner and promises to be a grand Pan-India rural action drama.
In a significant move, the makers have announced open auditions, offering aspiring actors a chance to be part of this highly anticipated film. The casting call is open for several categories of male and female artists. Auditions will take place in Kakinada, Rajahmundry and Bhimavaram.
With Vijay Deverakonda’s massive fan following and Sri Venkateswara Creations’ track record of delivering blockbuster films, this project is already generating significant buzz. The open auditions present a golden opportunity for aspiring actors to showcase their talent and be part of a Pan-Indian cinematic spectacle.
Those looking to make their mark in the industry are encouraged to participate and take their first step towards a promising film career.