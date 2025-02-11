Vijay Deverakonda’s next film opens auditions for aspiring actors

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to headline an exciting new project under the prestigious Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Backed by renowned producers Dil Raju and Sirish, the film will be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, known for his impressive work on Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru. This marks the 59th film under the SVC banner and promises to be a grand Pan-India rural action drama.

In a significant move, the makers have announced open auditions, offering aspiring actors a chance to be part of this highly anticipated film. The casting call is open for several categories of male and female artists. Auditions will take place in Kakinada, Rajahmundry and Bhimavaram.

With Vijay Deverakonda’s massive fan following and Sri Venkateswara Creations’ track record of delivering blockbuster films, this project is already generating significant buzz. The open auditions present a golden opportunity for aspiring actors to showcase their talent and be part of a Pan-Indian cinematic spectacle.

Those looking to make their mark in the industry are encouraged to participate and take their first step towards a promising film career.