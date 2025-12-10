Four killed in separate road accidents in Telangana

Four people were killed and 15 others injured in two separate road accidents in Telangana on Wednesday.

Three people were killed when a car in which they were travelling overturned in Adilabad district, the police said.

The accident occurred early morning near Taroda in Jainadh mandal. Another person was injured in the incident and admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Adilabad.

According to police, the deceased were all construction workers from Adilabad town and were returning home after work in neighbouring Maharashtra.

The police shifted the bodies to RIMS for post-mortem examination.

Overspeed is suspected to have resulted in the accident. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

In another accident in Kamareddy district of Telangana, a student died, and 14 others were injured when an autorickshaw in which they were travelling overturned.

The accident occurred near Savargaon in Jukkal mandal of the district. The deceased student was identified as Pranav (15), who was studying 10th class, the police said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

In another accident, a bus rammed into a road divider at Meerpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The bus driver was injured in the accident.

On Tuesday, a fire broke out at a coaching centre in a building in the Ameerpet area in Hyderabad. There were no casualties.

The accident occurred at Shivam Technologies Coaching Centre at Maitrivanam. Fire services personnel with a fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the fire, the police said.

The students who were present in the coaching centre managed to come out safely.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that the fire was triggered by a battery explosion in the coaching centre located on the second floor of a multi-storeyed building.

A police official said that a case has been registered.