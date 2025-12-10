BRS thanks Tony Blair, Subba Rao for speaking ‘truth’ at Global Summit

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has thanked former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Duvvuri Subba Rao for acknowledging the tremendous growth of Telangana under its 10-year rule.

Citing the speeches of Blair and Subba Rao at the concluding session of Telangana Rising Global Summit on Tuesday night, the opposition party said they spoke the truth in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who has been spreading hate against former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao took to ‘X’ on Wednesday to post the video clips of the speeches.

“No amount of false propaganda can hide true progress for long! In 2014,” Rama Rao posted along with the clip of Tony Blair’s speech.

“Telangana began its journey carrying the aspirations of 3.5 crore people A decade later, the State’s GDP has tripled, and its per capita income is now among the highest in India Listen to former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair speak about the remarkable progress Telangana has achieved over the last 10 years under the leadership of KCR garu,” wrote KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known.

KTR, through another post, thanked Subba Rao for acknowledging Telangana’s growth story since 2014. “Truth has a way of asserting itself Thank you Duvvuri Garu, Former RBI Governor for acknowledging the brilliant growth story of Telangana since 2014. Leadership of KCR Garu in achieving statehood and leading the state to glory cannot be undermined by petty politics,” he said.

“Truth doesn’t shout, it simply appears, and every lie collapses. And today, the truth is crystal clear. The fact that Telangana’s GSDP tripled within a decade, as acknowledged by Former Britain PM Tony Blair, and the reality that Telangana was India’s fastest-growing economy, as affirmed by Former RBI Governor Dr. Duvvuri Subbarao, have shattered every lie propagated by Revanth Reddy and the Congress,” posted another top BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao.

“No amount of PR, rhetoric, or manufactured narratives can hide what Telangana achieved under KCR’s leadership,” he added.

“Telangana progressed well in the last 10 years under KCR! - Duvvuri Subbarao speaking at Telangana Global Summit. While Revanth Reddy and Congress continue to spread blatant lies about KCR’s rule, noted economists like ex-RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao garu understand the truth,” reads a post from the BRS handle.