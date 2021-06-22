Vijay's fans created a new record on Twitter

Kollywood star hero Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his birthday today and to celebrate the occasion, Vijay's fans took to Twitter and organized a space session last night. Along with the fans, celebrities, actresses, technicians, directors, and journalists took part in the space. The space session has created a new record now by having a record number of listeners.

With attendees of more than 27,971 users, this space became the most attended Indian Twitter Space session after Jagame Thandhiram. Popular anchor Divya Darshini hosted the session. At the same time, this session became the second-highest attended Twitter space. Korean singer BamBam's space holds the first position with more than 44,208 listeners. Nic Carter's Salvador Bill Analysis session occupied third place with 26,218 attendees.

On the occasion of the actor's birthday, the makers of his next film released the first look. Titled Beast, the film is directed by Nelson.





Just hoping you guys will pair up once again and bring out the best chemistry you both shared!!#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay #BEAST pic.twitter.com/h1NS9iANBz — 😎 (@Rishi___here) June 22, 2021





Happiest birthday to my favourite costar! I'm such a huge fan of his immense talent! #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay @actorvijay 😍❤️🎉 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 22, 2021























