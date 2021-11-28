Vikram as antagonist for Mahesh babu?

It is already known that Mahesh Babu will team up with director SS Rajamouli for a film soon. This will be their first collaboration together. Rajamouli will start working on this script after the release of "RRR".



Meanwhile, it is now being heard that the "Baahubali" director is in idea to approach Tamil actor Vikram to play the antagonist in this film. It is heard that Rajamouli wanted a star hero from the Tamil industry to play this character. He felt that Vikram would be an apt choice and immediately contacted the actor.

Meanwhile, this film is going to be a big-budget project and belongs to a genre that both Mahesh and Rajamouli have never explored in their respective careers.

In an interview, the film's writer Vijayendra Prasad hinted that it may run in the backdrop of African forests. However, we have to wait for a few more months to know further details of this project. As of now, Vikram is busy with the works of "Ponniyin Selvan", which is being directed by Mani Ratnam. Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and Rahman are playing the other lead roles in this period drama. "Ponniyin Selvan" is being made in two parts. The first part will hit the screens in summer 2022.