Viral Now: Chiranjeevi's Flip-Dosa in BeTheRealMan Challenge

Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently happy in many ways. The actor is chilling at home, helping the needy and busy with the script discussions of his upcoming movies. The actor accepted the challenge thrown by Jr NTR. Today, Chiranjeevi posted his video as a part of BeTheRealMan campaign.

Sharing his video on social media, Megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, "Here it is Bheem @tarak9999. I do this every day and the video I posted today is the proof for the same. And I now nominate @KTRTRS & my friend @rajinikanth. Been looking for #ManiSir 's handle to tag him. Finally found his @MadrasTalkies_. I now also nominate #Maniratnam Sir to #BeTheRealMan challenge."

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is currently busy working on an exciting film under the direction of Koratala Siva. Acharya is the title of the movie. The shoot commences once the lockdown comes to an end.



