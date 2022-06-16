Virata Parvam First-day Box Office Collection Predictions

Rana Daggubati's and Sai Pallavi's upcoming flick Virata Parvam is all set to hit the screen on the 17th of this month. The advance booking for the film has already been opened in and across the country. However, the rumor is that the advance bookings of the movie were not up to the expectations. This indicates that the openings of the film were not encouraging.

As per the latest reports, the film may collect 2 to 3 crores through the advance bookings online portal. However, the only hope for this film is Sai Pallavi, who can pull the crowds to the theatres. Hence, the success of the film totally depends on the main lead's performance. Virata Parvam is a love story set against the backdrop of the Naxal movement in Telangana during the 1990s. Venu Udugula directs this most awaited film.