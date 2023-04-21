Virupaksha: Sai Dharam Tej Clarifies A Certificate Due to Action Blocks, Not Romantic Scenes

During a press meet in Hyderabad, ahead of the release of the film Virupaksha starring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyukta Menon in the lead roles, a journalist asked if the A certificate given to the film was due to romantic scenes between the lead pair. Sai Dharam Tej responded by stating that the film does not have any vulgar scenes and can be watched by family audiences. Director Karthik Dandu revealed that the A certificate was given due to spine-chilling elements and some gore scenes in the film. Producer BVSN Prasad cited the example of the film Magadheera, which also received an A certificate not due to sexual content, but rather due to action sequences.