Virupaksha Trailer: It’s All About How Sai Dharam Tej Protects The Village By Going Against The Superstitious Beliefs

Sai Dharam Tej is now completely focussing on his career after recovering from the deadly accident. He is lined-up with 2-3 interesting projects and is ready to hit the theatres with the Virupaksha movie. Being a thriller, it deals with superstitious beliefs concept and showcases the lead actress Samyuktha in a classy appeal as a village girl! Already the makers wrapped up the shooting and are creating noise on social media with their digital promotions. Off late, they also launched the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the intense plot.



Along with the makers, even Tej also shared the trailer of the Virupaksha movie on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Tej also wrote, "A World that will held you spellbound #VirupakshaTrailer is OUT NOW - https://youtu.be/BC9s_Zof_Xk".





Going with the trailer, Tej enters the mystic village Rudravanam as someone from his family belongs to this place. He then falls in love with Samyuktha but later realises that the village people are kept in dark with the superstitious beliefs. Later, he raises his voice against the black magic and starts chasing the mystery behind the mysterious deaths of the village. He owns a messiah appeal and promises to protect the village from supernatural force and is named 'Virupaksha'.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with a fire background and the village people discussing about some unknown and superstitious problem. Even a few mysterious deaths also intensify the fear.

This movie has an ensemble cast of Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Ajay, Rajeev Kanakala, Sai Chand, Brahmaji and Sunil. It will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. Virupaksha is directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. It will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!