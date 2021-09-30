Vishnu Priya to turn as a wild card in Bigg Boss 5 Telugu?

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Vishnu Priya who played minor roles in star hero movies like "Yamadonga" shot to fame as an anchor. She is known for her "Pove Pora" show.

Initially, when the news came out of that Bigg Boss season 5 is all set to get started, so many rumors came out that Vishnu Priya will also be one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house. It has been 3 weeks since Bigg Boss started but there is no sign of Vishnu Priya. Rumors are now coming out that Vishnu Priya is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house as the first wild card entry in season 5. On the other hand, Vishnu Priya in an interview revealed that she doesn't even like the concept of Bigg Boss and is not at all interested to enter the house at any cost.

We have to wait and see if Vishnupriya will stick to her words and stay away from Bigg Boss or will get into the Bigg Boss house if offered a fancy paycheck.