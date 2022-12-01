Vishwak Sen Mukhachitram Trailer Out Now is a Suspense Thriller

Sandeep Raj's next film Mukhachitram is the follow-up to his massive success with Colour Photo. He wrote the narrative of Mukhachitram. The director of this upcoming thriller film is Gangadhar. For two reasons, the Telugu public has great expectations for the film. The first is that the film is a romantic thriller written by Sandeep Raj, a national award-winning filmmaker, and the second is that Vishwak Sen plays a prominent role in the film. Because the film is set to be released next week, the producers have published the trailer for Mukhachitram.



