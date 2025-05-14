‘Viswambhara’ first single ‘Rama Rama’ takes internet by storm amassing 25+ Mn views

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s highly anticipated pan-India film Viswambhara, directed by Vassishta of Bimbisara fame, continues to generate massive buzz. Produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the prestigious UV Creations banner, the film kickstarted its musical promotions with the release of the first single, Rama Rama.

Echoing the powerful chant "Jai Shri Ram", the song has taken the internet by storm, amassing over 25 million views on YouTube Music and topping various music charts. The track has become a chartbuster sensation, dominating trending lists and playing across platforms, making it a viral anthem.

The song’s success is attributed to Chiranjeevi’s magnetic dance moves, Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani’s electrifying music composition, Ramajogayya Sastry’s impactful lyrics, and the grand visual presentation. The massive set and powerful production values have left audiences spellbound, and fans believe the song’s popularity will only grow stronger in the coming days.

Viswambhara is being positioned as director Vassishta’s dream project. After leaving a lasting impact with his debut Bimbisara, he is now crafting Viswambhara on an even grander scale.

The film features Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath as the female leads, with Kunal Kapoor playing a crucial role. With cinematography by Chota K. Naidu and production design by A.S. Prakash, the film promises a visual and musical spectacle. Backed by an elite crew and soaring expectations, Viswambhara is poised to be one of 2025’s most talked-about releases.