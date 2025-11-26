Vivek–Mervin on ‘Andhra King Taluka’ music

Thanking the audience for the tremendous response to the ‘Andhra King Taluka’ album, composers Vivek and Mervin expressed heartfelt gratitude and confidence that the film will connect deeply with viewers. The highly awaited entertainer stars Ram Pothineni, is directed by Mahesh Babu P, and produced by the pan-India powerhouse Mythri Movie Makers. Bhagyashree Borse plays the heroine, while Kannada superstar Upendra appears as an on-screen superstar. With four chartbuster songs already making waves and the trailer drawing massive attention, anticipation is soaring ahead of the November 27 release.

Reflecting on their journey, Vivek said, “We are both from Chennai, and we have done 20 films in Tamil. ‘Andhra King Taluka’ is our first Telugu film, and it feels special.”

Recalling how the project began, Mervin added, “In 2024, Ram garu called and told us he liked our music. A month later, he spoke about this film, and that’s how we came onboard.”

Giving an insight into the album, Vivek shared, “So far, four songs have been released, and three more are in the film. Those tracks are very important to the story, so we held them back for the theatrical experience.”

Mervin added, “Every song is visually stunning. The retro flavour throughout the album has received wonderful love from the audience.”

Talking about their creative focus, Vivek said, “We gave a lot of importance to the lyrics. Songs like ‘Nuvvunte Kaalu’ and ‘Chinni Gundolo’ will be a treat in theatres.”

Describing their working process with the team, Mervin shared,

“We had a very close journey with Ram garu and Mahesh garu. Usually, we compose and send tunes, but for this film, we all sat together in one room and created music organically.”

Praising Ram Pothineni’s involvement, Vivek said, “Ram garu is very particular about music. His sense of music is fantastic, and he listens to all genres.”

Mervin added, “We even finished all song recordings soon after the first schedule ended. That’s how committed everyone was.”

Speaking about the background score, Vivek explained, “This story is very unique, and we experimented with a lot of new sounds. We created around 30 themes for the film.”

Mervin continued, “The background score will be a completely fresh experience for audiences. We’ll release the OST after the film’s release.”

Their admiration for the production house was clear. Vivek said, “Mythri Movie Makers is one of India’s most prestigious banners. The support from Ravi garu and Naveen garu was incredible.”

Mervin added, “They enjoyed the music sessions as much as we did. We feel lucky to be part of this film.”

Industry insiders have already appreciated the film. Vivek said, “Those who have seen it gave a wonderful response. The appreciation has been very encouraging.”

On upcoming work, Mervin said, “There are projects lined up, and the makers will announce them soon. After ‘Nuvvunte Chalu’ released, we received great appreciation from within the industry.”

Asked about the massive success of that song, Vivek said, “We knew we were making something good.”

Mervin added, “With Ram garu writing the lyrics and Anirudh garu singing, we were confident the audience would connect. It has become personal for all of us.”

Finally, speaking about their inspirations, Vivek shared, “We grew up listening to A.R. Rahman’s music.”

Mervin added, “We love Ilaiyaraaja’s work and enjoy Telugu music a lot as well.”