VV Vinayak unveils Chandra Hass’ ‘Barabar Premistha’ teaser

The much-anticipated teaser of Barabar Premistha, starring Attitude Star Chandra Hass, was unveiled today by dynamic director V.V. Vinayak. Directed by Sampath Rudra, the film is produced by Geda Chandu, Gayatri Chinni, and AVR under the banners of CC Creations and AVR Movie Wonders, with Kakarla Sathyanarayana presenting it. Megna Mukherjee, a Miss India finalist, stars as the female lead, while Arjun Mahi, known for Ishtangaa, plays the antagonist. The film is set for a grand theatrical release soon.

The teaser of Barabar Premistha showcases a captivating mix of love, action, and emotional intensity, set against the backdrop of Rudraram, a village in Telangana. It teases a gripping love story amid the town’s internal conflicts, with Chandra Hass delivering a powerful performance. Megna Mukherjee brings energy to her role, while the face-off between Chandra Hass and Arjun Mahi adds an intriguing dynamic. A standout dialogue by Chandra Hass, "Nuvvu Nannu Kodathante Noppi Nee Kallallo Thelusthundentraa," heightens the suspense. The teaser also impresses with its high production values, captivating background music, and striking cinematography.

At the teaser launch, Chandra Hass expressed his excitement, saying, “The teaser has already impressed the audience, and with Dhruvan’s superb music, I am confident the film will be a hit.” Arjun Mahi, returning to the screen after six years, expressed his happiness at being part of the film and playing the antagonist, while director Sampath Rudra thanked V.V. Vinayak for unveiling the teaser, promising the audience a compelling intense love story.

The film's music director, RR Dhruvan, also shared his enthusiasm, noting the unique concept and beautiful songs that complement the chemistry between the lead pair.