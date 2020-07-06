VV Vinayak is one of the star directors in the film industry. The director has access to star heroes now but he wanted to make his debut as a hero. Dil Raju came forward to fund the film. Seenayya is the title finalised for the project. is one of the star directors in the film industry. The director has access to star heroes now but he wanted to make his debut as a hero. Dil Raju came forward to fund the film.is the title finalised for the project.

Unfortunately, the film got shelved now. The film nagar reports say that the producer is not happy with the output generated and the changes made to the script. Even after working for a lot of time, the film draft could not impress the producer. With the Corona Crisis, Dil Raju is trying not to take risk on production and he wants to make films only if he is confident about the script completely.

So, Vinayak is now working again to make a comeback as a director. The script work is taking place and more details will come out soon.