Waltair Veerayya Day 4 Box Office Collection Movie Inches to 100 Crore Mark

Waltair Veerayya, a movie starring Chiranjeevi, is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The movie was able to get close to the Rs 100-crore milestone even before the week could conclude. Waltair Veerayya has amassed a total income of Rs. 86 crores. In just two days, the movie was able to surpass the Rs. 50-crore milestone. Waltair Veerayya's first weekend sales were also very successful.

Waltair Veerayya, starring megastar Chiranjeevi, did well on its opening day, earning Rs 33 crore. The movie gave tough competition to Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veerasimha Reddy. Early projections indicate that the movie performed much better on Day 4, January 16. On Day 4, the movie made almost Rs 16 crore. As a result, the total amount collected is now Rs 86.20 crore. On January 16, Waltair Veerayya had an overall 65.93% Telugu occupancy rate.