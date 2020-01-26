Wanted to shun lover boy tag, says Naga Shaurya

Young actor Naga Shaurya disclosed that he disliked being tagged with 'lover boy image' and wanted to shrug it off for some time. "I hated being stuck with lover boy image which my friends and family knew.

Now, I got an opportunity to shun it as I am doing a rugged role in this action based film," says Naga Shaurya at the pre-release event of his upcoming movie 'Aswathama' in Hyderabad on Sunday.

"For my script, I was inspired by few real-life incidents that shook New Delhi and Mumbai and recently 'Disha' episode in Hyderabad. I found that there was no safety for girls in the country.

This film is meant for women to be cautious and guarded in this unsafe world," he added. He claimed that he will make his parents-Shankar Prasad and Usha Prasad- proud with this movie. "They invested in this movie with confidence in me.

I don't know how much money they will earn, but I am sure they will be proud about making this inspiring movie," he points out.

Businessman-turned-producer Shankar Prasad said that they are banking on 'good content' and described filmmaking as a 'team work', while Usha Prasad thanked one and all for their support and said that the film is getting released on January 31.