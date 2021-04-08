Warangal Srinu scored his first big flop!

Warangal Srinu aka Krack Srinu is a distributor in Nizam region. With Krack, he came to the limelight. During Krack movie release, he had an issue with his competitor Dil Raju and the controversy had brought him to the limelight. After the film's release, Srinu bought all biggies in Nizam area for high prices. Everyone thought that he is the next biggie in Nizam. However, he has tasted a flop with the dubbing film Sulthan.

Warangal Srinu bought the distribution rights of Karthi starrer for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states. He reportedly paid Rs 7 Crore to get the rights. With the film failing at the box-office, Srinu will end up losing about Rs 4 crore on the film. It is a big loss when he is on a success streak.

Srinu also distributed Nandhi, and Sreekaram which released this year.