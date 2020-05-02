Was not interested to do Soggade Chinni Nayana, shares Lavanya Tripathi

Lavanya Tripathi is the young heroine in the movie industry. The actress is extremely happy with her career progress now. Lavanya admits making mistakes in career by picking the wrong films. The actress is currently hoping to come up with entertaining movies.

Lavanya also shared some interesting insight about her career in the latest interview. Talking to a Telugu website, Lavanya Tripathi said that she signed the movie Soggade Chinni Nayana uninterested. Lavanya shared that a lot of people told her that she won't get offers after romancing a senior hero.

The Andala Rakshasi actress shares that she could prove them all wrong by scoring a hit. Lavanya even got a lot of good appreciation for the work she did in the movie.

On the work front, she is busy with A1 Express and also Chavu Kaburu Challenge.