‘Weapon’ set for a theatrical release on June 7

Directed by Guhan Senniappan and presented by MS Manjor under Million Studio, the action-packed "Weapon" gears up for a June 7 release after its official trailer launch event in Hyderabad. Stars like Sathyaraj, Vasanth Ravi, Tanya Hope, and Rajeev Pillai shared insights into their roles.

Sathyaraj, portraying an enigmatic figure, praised the film's Super Human Saga concept, emphasizing accessibility through language. Vasanth Ravi lauded the comic book-inspired script and CGI work. Tanya Hope hailed the film's fresh concept, urging support.

Rajeev Pillai expressed gratitude for his character and admiration for Sathyaraj. Director Guhan Senniappan revealed "Weapon" as a sci-fi thriller with AI-enhanced scenes, anticipating Sathyaraj's versatility. The event hinted at an epic storyline featuring assassins and a formidable protagonist, promising an enthralling cinematic experience.