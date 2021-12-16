Whopping amount paid to Samantha

Samantha is one of the star heroines in the South film industry. The actress performed extremely well in Telugu and Tamil films before earning a stardom. She is currently charging a remuneration of 3 Crore rupees for one film. For doing a special song in Pushpa, she is charged a whopping amount.

Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava is the song from the film Pushpa that is currently trending on social media. Reportedly, Samantha charged a remuneration of 1.2 Crore rupees for the film for her song. Samantha will have a screentime of around 4 minutes. Samantha worked 3-4 days for the film.

Directed by Sukumar, the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad is the film's music director. The film is hitting the screens on 17th December, 2021.