Why are Pawan Kalyan fans trending so early?

Pawan Kalyan fans have started trending #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan on Twitter when his birthday doesn't come until 2nd September. Why? fans have started trending #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan on Twitter when his birthday doesn't come until 2nd September. Why?

Well, the fans say that they want to show other fans, mainly NTR fans that they can create huge record without really having any occasion. They can just pick up any day and make it special.

Earlier NTR fans have created a record with more than 12 Million tweets on the actor's birthday. Pawan Kalyan fans and Mahesh Babu fans want to challenge that on their respective heros' birthdays.

Pawan Kalyan fans decided to give everyone a simple teaser on what they can do even when there is no occasion.

