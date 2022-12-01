Will Adivi Sesh Repeat the 'Major' Feat with HIT 2?

Major is Adivi Sesh's most successful single to date. The picture did exceptionally well in the United States, where it became his first $1 million feature. Sesh is presently anticipating the release of HIT 2, which will be shown in the United States in a few hours. The cast vigorously promotes the film, and the big day has arrived. The key question is whether Sesh can repeat Major's success with HIT 2. Can he make back-to-back $1 million pictures in the United States? Word of mouth from the early premieres will be crucial in making that happen.

Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Komalee Prasad play key roles in the film. The music is by John Stewart Eduri, the cinematography is by S Mani Kandan, and the editing is by Garry BH. The film is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni's Wall Poster Cinema banner.