World Emoji Day: Adah Sharma And Rakul Preet Singh Drop Their Funny Pics

Be it hilarious, angry, sad, depressed, happy or any other mood, how will you express it to others??? When we speak to each other directly then it's ok… But what about when you are chatting???

These emoticons actually save our energy and simply express our feelings to others in no time. Today, being 'World Emoji Day', we all need to make it more special posing to cams with all the emoticon expressions…

Well, our dear Tollywood divas Rakul Preet Singh and Adah Sharma has done the same and made this day turn special with their awesome Instagram posts… Have a look!

Rakul Preet Singh





In this pic, Rakul is seen posing to cams in 'Goofy' expression… She is looking cute in this pic and made us also mimic her!!! Rakul also added a few words to her post stating, "World emoji day 😜 my goofy expression forever .. I am sure my friends agree 😝 share with me which emoji describes you best .."

As she asked her friends to share which emoji describes her the best, Neeraja Kona, Pragya Jaiswal, and Anushka Yoga have commented on this pic and stated that Rakul perfectly suits for this 'Goofy' expression!!!

Adah Sharma





Our dear Tollywood diva Adah Sharma who is a fashion chameleon always drops funny posts and stays close to her fans. This time, she wore an emoticon white gown and posed in different emoticon poses and made this day turn special for her fans…

Coming to the first one, Adah went with the pout and winked her left eye stealing our hearts…

The second one is the shit emoji, which Adah though of chocolate softie ice cream for years and she also stated that she uses it whenever she feels like eating chocolate ice cream…

The third one is the fish pout with demon pose… Coming to the fourth one, Adah is seen a little bit disappointed and angry with her 'Say What' pose… Thereafter comes the cute emoticon pose pushing her pouts forward. Finally, the fifth one is also the same as the fourth one!!!

So guys, happily pose in your favy emoticon and make this special day into a memorable one with all the candid clicks!!!