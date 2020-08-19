World Photography Day: Tollywood Stars Shared Their Amazing Clicks On Social Media Showing Off Their Photography Skills

Today being 'World Photography Day' our dear Tollywood actors have brought their inner photography skills out and dropped a few awesome clicks on social media. Ace actors like Chiranjeevi, Lakshmi Manchu, Sai Dharam Tej, Sharwanand and ace songstress Lata Mangeshkar also shared their pics on Twitter and made us go awe!!!

Chiranjeevi

In this tweet, Chiru dropped his old cam and also doled out that, he clicked his first pic with this Click-III camera…

Well, through this tweet, Chiru made all his fans stress their brains! He told that there is one famous personality in the shared pic…

Well, after a few hours he doled out that, the third person in the group is none other than Pawan Kalyan. Along with it, he also dropped the pic of his father and doled out that, it is his second click.



Sai Dharam Tej

A true photograph need not to be explained, nor can it be contained in words.#WorldPhotographyDay #MyClick pic.twitter.com/bbav8xMSAA — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 19, 2020

This Tollywood young hero dropped a ferocious roar of Lion and awed us… Along with ace acting skills, he also proved that, he is no less than any shutterbug…



Lakshmi Manchu

Well, this Tollywood actress has dropped a few awesome photoshoot clicks and looked exactly like a beautiful village girl wearing a black saree and bygone silver jewellery. On the occasion of this special day, Lakshmi Manchu thanked all her photographers and wrote, "As we celebrate #WorldPhotographyDay, I would like to take a moment to talk about a few of my favourite photographers. They are true artists, their work speaks volumes and I can spend hours admiring their creativity. There are plenty of other photographers that I truly admire but I thought I could use this opportunity to share a few with you today!



1. @imanojj

2. #PrabuddhaDasGupta

3. @graham_springer

4. @shaazjung

5. @annieleibovitz."

Sharwanand

The ultimate combo of Nature & Music on the occasion of #WorldPhotographyDay 😊



Blessed to experience this - https://t.co/iNEirGegZf pic.twitter.com/cZJizBPNqn — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) August 19, 2020

This 'Jaanu' actor essayed the role of a wildlife photographer in 'Jaanu' movie thus dropped a pic of that movie and is seen clicking the group of Zebra's…



Kajol

Cheers to the art of adding magic to a moment...



Happy #WorldPhotographyDay pic.twitter.com/IuYz6I9U7G — Kajol (@itsKajolD) August 19, 2020

This Bollywood ace actress dropped a beautiful pic of her and made us fall for her charm…



Lata Mangeshkar

Wow… Lata ji also made us go jaw dropped with her ace photography skills… She dropped a few pics from her kitty on this special day.

