‘Yamadheera’ trailer launch event held in a grand way

The highly anticipated trailer launch event of the Kannada film "Yamadheera" took place at the Film Chamber in a grand ceremony. The event witnessed the presence of esteemed guests including Prasanna Kumar, Secretary of the Telugu Film Producers Council, and Ram Satyanarayana, Treasurer of the same council, among others.

During the event, Prasanna Kumar commended the film's title and its engaging storyline, likening it to previous successful movies with similar themes. He praised the performances of lead actors Komal Kumar and Sreesanth and highlighted the film's high production values, particularly its portrayal of political drama and the tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Ram Satyanarayana echoed similar sentiments, expressing confidence in the film's success and appreciating the efforts of producer Vedala Srinivas in creating a compelling cinematic experience. He emphasized the Telugu nativity of the film and lauded the contributions of actors Nagababu, Ali, Satya Prakash, and Madhusudan.

Producer DS Rao and P Srinivasa Rao also shared their thoughts on the film, emphasizing its technical excellence and timely subject matter. They extended their best wishes for the success of "Yamadheera" upon its release on the 23rd of the month.

In his closing remarks, producer Vedala Srinivas Rao expressed gratitude to the esteemed guests and highlighted the film's unique concept of EVM tampering. He thanked the cast and crew for their contributions and expressed hope for the film's favorable reception upon its release.