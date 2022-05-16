Yash And Prashant Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 Can Now Be Watched On Amazon Prime With Rental Access

It is all known that South India's most-awaited movie KGF: Chapter 2 was released last month and is now still running successfully in some theatres garnering millions of views and record-breaking collections. It already crossed Rs 1000 crores and is now creating new records. As the OTT trend is on, the movies that are released in the theatres are being witnessed on OTTs just after 4 weeks of the theatrical release. Here is good news for the audience who are eagerly awaiting to witness this movie on digital platforms…

Amazon Prime has bagged the OTT rights of this movie and treated the movie buffs with rental access!

So now, one can watch KGF: Chapter 2 movie on Amazon Prime by paying rent Rs 199 for one access.

Here is the latest collection report of KGF: Chapter 2…

Taran stated that, "#KGF2 is unaffected by new releases week after week... Collects ₹ 6.35 cr in Weekend 5... While *most* films run out of fuel in Week 1 itself, #KGFChapter2 is simply unstoppable... [Week 5] Fri 1.23 cr, Sat 2.14 cr, Sun 2.98 cr. Total: ₹ 427.05 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version."

Well, KGF: Chapter 2 movie was released on 14th April, 2022 in the theatres worldwide and on the eighth day itself it crossed Rs 600 crores and is still running successfully at the ticket windows. It has Yash in the lead role along with Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, TS Naghabharana and Archana. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda bankrolled this movie under the Homable Films banner. The movie was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.